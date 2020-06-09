Area high schools return to conditioning programs during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Conditioning programs have begun across north Alabama. James Clemens and Bob Jones like all schools in the state practicing strict protocols for students returning to the playing fields. The Alabama High School Athletic Association allowed school athletic activities to begin June 1st.
“We had about 120 kids roll through yesterday,” James Clemens head coach Wade Waldrop said this week. “I’ll get attendance after this workout today. The numbers look really good. Rolling six groups through from six thirty till about eleven o clock, so we’re doing a lot of work.”
Social distancing and making sure coaches, and players are safe are top priority throughout the conditioning phase.
“Madison City Schools do a great job of educating us as coaches and teachers,” Bob Jones head coach Kelvis White said. "We’ve put some things in protocol for us that we’re doing in the school system. Like I said, there’s been some great leadership from our administrators, and we’ve been following the guidelines. Like I say, we’re doing everything to keep our kids safe.
“The hardest thing has been keeping up with these new policies, procedures, and new protocols,” Waldrop added. “You get into a routine, you understand what you’re doing, you’ve done that for fifteen, sixteen years, you keep modifying , making it better, and then you get new guidelines put on you. The most stressful part of yesterday and today is following those guidelines.”
