Victims’ family, survivor speak after Danville triple murder suspect’s court appearance

In court, we learned that Carson Peters was spending time with his son, Scottie Peters, and girlfriend, April Hanner, the day of May 24th. According to Mukaddam’s testimony, Carson Peters received a letter in the mail related to his divorce with one of his alleged victims, Teresa Peters. Mukaddam testified that the letter triggered Carson Peters who then went to the home on Flint Creek Private Drive where he allegedly killed Teresa Peters, her sister Tammy Smith, and Tammy’s boyfriend, James Miller.