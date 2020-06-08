Protesters come together to honor Dana Fletcher and George Floyd in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Dana Fletcher was one of many names protesters shouted along Highway 72 and Wall Triana on Sunday.
Fletcher was killed by Madison Police back in October.
Protesters said with the recent killing of George Floyd, they wanted to come out and be a voice for others in the black community who deserve justice.
“Black people are being killed by police at a much higher rate and if that doesn’t make people mad or upset I don’t why. I think a lot needs to change in the police system, I don’t have all of the answers, but I recognize things need to change," said Allison Still, protester.
Others who attended the protest said because of the climate across the nation right now, protests like these are good teaching moments for youth.
“Because we are the future, we are the ones that can change this, we’re the one’s that have control from here on out," said Shauntia Ward, protester.
Fletchers family was also in attendance. They said while they can’t bring him back, they will continue to be a voice for others who face the same challenges as them.
“I’m fighting for your brother; my mom is out here fighting for your son ma’am. The justice in Dana case is not for us! It’s for you. Dana is dead! We can’t bring him back," said Radiah Fletcher, Dana Fletcher sister.
Dana’s family said they are still fighting to receive full transparency from the Madison Police Department to demand justice in receiving the full body cam footage.
