Oxford police shoot car theft suspect, chief says man would not drop object in his hand

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said an officer shot a man following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended off Richeytown Road in Eastaboga in Talladega County.
Partridge said 28-year-old Terrell Lawler, Jr. of Eastaboga stole the vehicle.
When officers approached him after the chase, they said they noticed Lawler was holding something in his hand. Officers say they asked Lawler to drop the object several times, but he did not.
Officers say at one point he aimed whatever he had in his hand in the direction of officers. Officers then fired and Lawler was struck one.
Chief Partridge said Lawler is in stable condition.
Partridge went on to say, “I am fortunate to tell you that Mr. Terrell will be okay and I am sorry to tell you we had to be put in that situation.”
Partridge said the way to end officer-involved shootings is for people to comply with officers and not resist arrest.
Partridge said, “We put officers in dangerous situations and we expect them to be perfect. We don’t live in a perfect world... If you do what officers tell you to do, then we don’t have this problem in the future.”
Partridge did not say what the man was holding in his hand. He did not take questions.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is one of the agencies handling the investigation.
