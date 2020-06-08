1 man drowns following crash in Cypress Creek

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead and another is charged with manslaughter following a Saturday morning crash into Cypress Creek first reported by our news partners at the Times Daily.
Zachery John Madden, age 21 of Brilliant, was arrested following the incident that started with police attempting to pull over a car on Court Street. Police say the vehicle’s lights were not on at the time of the attempted stop.
“Madden refused to yield and led officers on a pursuit through downtown Florence, which eventually ended after Madden crashed his vehicle through a locked gate near the intersection of West College Street and West Mobile Street,” Florence Police Captain Brad Holmes said.
"Madden’s vehicle traveled through a residential area after crashing through the gate before submerging into Cypress Creek.
"Officers observed Madden and a second white male exit the vehicle into the creek. Madden swam to officers while the second male swam to the opposite side of the creek before disappearing into a wooded area," Holmes said.
Madden was taken into custody without incident. He informed officers of a third person who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash."
Police requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to assist in the investigation since the police department is involved.
“This case is still very active and ongoing,” Holmes said. “Additional charges are pending.”
