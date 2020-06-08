Madison County School system athletes return to practicing, while school leaders prepare for next school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama public schools had the “okay” to open back up for summer activities on June 1, but many waited a week to make sure they were ready for the changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Madison County School System is back opening back up for business on June 8, summer school and athletic practices will begin.
As for summer school, Madison County School spokesperson Tim Hall said they have about 50 kids enrolled and a majority of them will be working on summer school online.
Hall said right now they are also focusing on preparing for this upcoming school year. The plan is still to start the school year as normal on Aug. 5. Hall said parents and students will have options though, they can choose between traditional school, taking classes online or the Madison County Virtual Academy.
Student-athletes are hitting the turf, court or wherever for the first time in months Monday, too. Madison County School system athletics programs can begin practicing
Hall said students and coaches will have to follow AHSAA rules when it comes to practices and any kind of training.
That mean there can only be 12 students to every one coach and if physical distancing cannot be maintained everyone has to wear a mask.
