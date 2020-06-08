Local college students work to get buildings named for Governor Graves changed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now there's efforts across the south to take down monuments honoring confederate soldiers. Something similar is happening at two North Alabama Universities.
Several universities around the state have buildings named after former Governor Bibb Graves.
Now, there's a push to change that at least two of those schools here in north Alabama.
Graves was governor from 1927 to 1931 and from 1935 to 1939.
He was also a leader of the Montgomery Chapter of the KKK.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Peyton Barrow started doing research into the buildings around the UNA campus last year.
He says he feels the former Governor Graves doesn’t represent the inclusiveness of the school.
The statement reads in part, “a name change for certain buildings must follow state law. It's a decision process that includes reviews by our Student Government Association as well as our board of trustees.”
A board member went on to say that he wants everyone to feel safe and included on campus.
At Alabama A&M, there’s been petitions to change the name of Bibb Graves Hall for several years.
