Florence city computer systems hit by cyber attack

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence confirms its computer systems were compromised on June 5.
The cyber attack interrupted email accounts and operation of server functions.
Public safety operations remain functional and have access to communications.
The IT department, along with outside contracted experts, is undergoing a forensic analysis of the network. This is an ongoing process.
City departments can be reached by phone at 256-760-6300.
Mayor Steve Holt told our news partners at the Times Daily that officials don’t think any information has been lost.
He believes it’s possible a city employee opened an email attachment containing a computer virus.
