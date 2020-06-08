Decatur police address video of officers punching man

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A video circulating on social media has put the Decatur Police Department in the spotlight.
The video shows an incident from March at Star Spirits & Beverages on 6th Avenue. It shows officers enter the store, punch a man and wrestle him to the ground.
The man in the video is the business owner, Kevin Penn.
Penn’s attorney says on March 15, Penn called police because he was being robbed. He said Penn had a firearm when police arrived. According to Penn, the officers punched him when they entered the store, breaking his jaw.
The attorney said Pen was charged with obstruction of government operations because he refused to put down the firearm.
Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen held a press conference Monday afternoon. This included showing body cameras footage to the media.
Allen said it was a shoplifting rather than a robbery. He said a shoplifting suspect was later apprehended.
