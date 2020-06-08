Decatur man involved with deadly boating crash pleads guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man involved in a boating crash that killed a woman on July 4 has pleaded guilty.
Police say a boat collided with another boat on Smith Lake, knocking Kelsey Starling into the water. Her body wasn't found for months.
Nick Suggs, who lives in Decatur, was indicted last August on criminally negligent homicide charges. His wife, Jodi Suggs was also charged .
Alabama Marine Police say Jodi was driving the boat.
On Friday, Nick appeared in Winston County court and pled guilty to a lesser charge of negligent operation of a water vessel.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, Nick Suggs’ six month jail sentence has been suspended.
He is now on unsupervised probation for six months. In exchange for his plea, the charges against his wife were dismissed.
Kelsey Starling was the only person killed in the boat crash, but five people were hurt.
