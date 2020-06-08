Danville triple murder suspect appears in court

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Danville triple-murder suspect appeared in a Morgan County courtroom Monday morning for his preliminary hearing.
Carson Peters faces three Capital Murder charges. He’s accused of killing his ex-wife and two other people on May 24th at a home in Danville. There was a fourth shooting victim who survived the incident.
The victims who were killed have been identified as Teresa Lynn Peters 54, James Edward Miller, 55, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50. All were found dead at a home on Flint Creek Private Drive.
This Monday in court, we learned the identity of the fourth victim who survived the shooting. That’s Mary Kenney, she has since been released from the hospital and was in court for the hearing. She told WAFF 48 News that she suffered one gunshot wound to the arm, but managed to call 911 and alert police about the shooting.
Decatur Police have jurisdiction over the case and is the agency that’s been investigating. Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam testified on behalf of the department.
After hearing testimony the judge bound the case over to a Grand Jury.
Detective Mukaddam testified that Carson Peters was interviewed by Decatur Police detectives for about 7-hours after turning himself into U.S. Marshals on May 26th, two days after the shooting.
In his testimony, Detective Mukaddam said that Peters admitted to killing Teresa Peters, James Miller, and Tammy Smith. A statement given by Peters to Decatur Police was read aloud in court on Monday.
WAFF 48 News also learned more information about what led up to the deadly Sunday afternoon in Danville.
In court, we learned that Carson Peters was spending time with his son, Scottie Peters, and girlfriend, April Hanner the day of May 24th. According to Detective Mukaddam’s testimony Carson received a letter in the mail related to his divorce with one of his alleged victims, Teresa Peters. Mukaddam testified that the letter triggered Carson Peters who then went to the home on Flint Creek Private Drive where he allegedly killed Teresa Peters, her sister Tammy Smith, and Tammy’s boyfriend James Miller.
From Mukaddam’s testimony we learned that Teresa Peters was killed first, she was shot twice, her body was found inside a bedroom. Tammy Smith was killed second, and was shot once. James Miller was killed last, he was shot twice, his body was found on a porch.
Mukaddam testified that Carson Peters’ girlfriend, April Hanner, and son, Scottie Peters were present for all three murders. In a statement to police, Scottie Peters said he tried and failed to stop Carson from killing his three alleged victims.
Mukaddam testified that after the shooting, Carson Peters fled the scene and spent the night in a cave nearby. On May 25th, the next day, April Hanner returned to the scene on Flint Creek Private Drive and picked up Carson Peters and they fled together to Piedmont, AL according to testimony. On May 26th, two days after the shooting, Scottie Peters retrieved his father from Piedmont and took him to Decatur where he turned himself in to U.S. Marshals.
April Hanner faces a charge of hindering prosecution for her role in allegedly helping Peters elude law enforcement. Her preliminary hearing for that charge is set for July 15th. She was present Monday for Carson Peters hearing but declined to speak with WAFF 48 News.
