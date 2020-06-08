Danville triple murder suspect appears in court

Mukaddam testified that after the shooting, Carson Peters fled the scene and spent the night in a cave nearby. On May 25th, the next day, April Hanner returned to the scene on Flint Creek Private Drive and picked up Carson Peters and they fled together to Piedmont, AL according to testimony. On May 26th, two days after the shooting, Scottie Peters retrieved his father from Piedmont and took him to Decatur where he turned himself in to U.S. Marshals.