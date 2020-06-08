Clanton police officer caught on video when he stopped to pray

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A Chilton County woman captured what she considers a “special” moment she’ll never delete from her cell phone.
It happened one week ago, Monday night, in what’s known as the West End community in Clanton.
“And I was like, ‘What is he doing?’” Erica Childers said.
Childers was sitting on her front porch and then it happened: a Clanton police officer, on routine patrol, stopped his car, got out, and prayed. Childers calls it a late night miracle.
“To actually see that someone cared,” she said. “I thought it was very noble."
The policeman? Jay Edwards, a 23-year veteran in law enforcement. He’s spent the last six and a half years with the Clanton Police Department.
“God just laid it on my heart to go to West End and pray. Pray for peace, understanding for everybody,” said Edwards, who said he has done this before.
“Another guy was walking up the road and said, ‘I think he’s praying,’” said Childers.
Childers felt moved enough to record it with the hope it would go viral on Facebook; the video has gotten more than 420 shares, 15,000 views, a healthy spread on social media.
“And I wanted everyone to see. I was thinking this is wonderful,” she said.
Edwards didn’t know he had been taped until the next morning after his shift. He says this was a reminder that those wearing a badge are always being watched and he’s more than okay with that.
Childers declared Edwards “guilty” of doing good when he thought no one was watching.
“I mean he didn’t have to do it, you know,” she said.
Childers says she was so touched by what Edwards did that she shared what she saw with his police chief at the Clanton Police Department.
