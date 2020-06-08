Church giving away food in Good Hope, Hartselle

Church giving away food in Good Hope, Hartselle
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 8, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 10:37 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daystar Church is giving food away as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the church said on Facebook.

The federal program is designed to help farmers, distributors and nonprofits across America.

The food has already been purchased by the United States Department of Agriculture and is ready to be given out.

There are eligibility requirements.

Distribution starts this week at the Good Hope and Hartselle campuses. All pickup times are from 10 am. until 12 p.m. while supplies last.

Good Hope:

June 10

June 12

June 15

June 17

June 19

June 24

June 26

June 29

Hartselle:

June 9

June 16

June 19

June 23

June 26

