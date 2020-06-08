Church giving away food in Good Hope, Hartselle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daystar Church is giving food away as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the church said on Facebook.
The federal program is designed to help farmers, distributors and nonprofits across America.
The food has already been purchased by the United States Department of Agriculture and is ready to be given out.
There are eligibility requirements.
Distribution starts this week at the Good Hope and Hartselle campuses. All pickup times are from 10 am. until 12 p.m. while supplies last.
Good Hope:
June 10
June 12
June 15
June 17
June 19
June 24
June 26
June 29
Hartselle:
June 9
June 16
June 19
June 23
June 26
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.