Afternoon storms likely as Tropical Storm Cristobal moves north

Happy Monday! Keep the umbrella handy, because it looks like you may need it the next few days.
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana yesterday afternoon and is pressing north along the Mississippi River this morning. As the center of the storm moves north we will see more cloud cover and then ultimately some storms. Humidity will stay high today with strong south wind gusts at 15 to 30 mph. Clouds and rain should limit our daytime heating a bit, keeping our temperatures ranging across the low to mid, and even upper 80s. We will stay dry through the morning, but by the afternoon our storm chances will increase. A few of these storms may be strong, with damaging wind gusts of 40+ mph.
These storms will be back again on Tuesday with some periods of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and cloud cover. A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday and that will bring a much different air mass. This means we are looking at some cooler and more comfortable air as we move into the end of the week. Humidity will be much lower and temperatures will be into the low to mid 80s. We should also stay dry all the way into the weekend.
