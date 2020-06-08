16 ADOC staff members, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sixteen Alabama Department of Corrections staff members and five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
ADOC said Monday evening that the following self-reported their positive cases:
- one staff member employed at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent
- one staff member employed at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore
- one staff member employed at Frank Lee Community Based Facility/Community Work Center Facility in Deatsville
- two staff members employed at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery
- one staff member employed at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville
- five staff members employed at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka
- two staff members employed at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore
- three staff members employed at ADOC’s Central Office in Montgomery
ADOC’s Office of Health Services has initiated an investigation to determine if any inmates or department employees have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff members who tested positive. OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare providers.
Seventy-three COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active, ADOC said. Twenty-six staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
ADOC has also confirmed the following positive test results among the inmate population:
- one inmate at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer (remains asymptomatic; returned a positive test result for COVID-19 as part of routine pre-operation testing conducted at a local hospital prior to a scheduled surgery; moved to medical isolation/level-three quarantine with dormitory placed on level-one quarantine)
- one inmate at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio (transferred to the facility’s infirmary after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, where he was placed on level-two quarantine pending results; with positive result, moved to medical isolation/level-three quarantine with dormitory placed on level-one quarantine)
- one inmate at Kilby (transferred from infirmary to a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19; remains under the care of the hospital; Kilby’s infirmary remains on level-one quarantine)
- one inmate at Tutwiler (transferred to facility’s infirmary after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, where she was placed on level-two quarantine pending results; with positive result, moved to medical isolation/level-three quarantine with dormitory placed on level-one quarantine)
- one inmate at St. Clair (housed in the facility’s infirmary, moved to level-two quarantine following close contact with inmate who previously tested positive; considered high-risk due to pre-existing health conditions; with positive test result, moved to medical isolation/level-three quarantine within the infirmary, which remains on level-one quarantine)
Twenty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among ADOC’s inmate population, and 18 remain active.
