Warm & muggy tonight; Storm chances early in the week

Hot and muggy conditions will remain in place for the rest of your Sunday night, lows will only drop into the low to middle 70s with areas of dense fog developing by daybreak Monday.
Another very hot and humid day is in store for Monday with highs in the 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Breezy winds will develop into the afternoon with occasional wind gusts over 25 miles per hour as the remnants of Cristobal move off to the west of the Tennessee Valley. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and evening, a few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the greatest concern.
Storms will end Monday night before redeveloping on Tuesday, again a few storms could be strong to severe. A cold front will move through on Wednesday morning bringing additional rain showers and storms, cooler and less humid air will rush in behind the front by Wednesday night.
The rest of the week on Thursday and Friday looks fantastic with less humidity, plenty of sunshine and high temps in the middle 80s! Next weekend also looks promising for now with high temperatures in the middle 80s and sunshine.
