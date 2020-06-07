Warm & muggy tonight; Storm chances early in the week

Another very hot and humid day is in store for Monday with highs in the 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Breezy winds will develop into the afternoon with occasional wind gusts over 25 miles per hour as the remnants of Cristobal move off to the west of the Tennessee Valley. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and evening, a few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the greatest concern.