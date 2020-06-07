UAH tennis program officially cut

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite raising $80,000 in hopes of saving the program, UAH Tennis is officially no more.
On May 22, UAH Athletic Director Cade Smith had announced both the men’s and women’s teams would be eliminated because of budget cuts.
In order to keep the teams alive, UAH Tennis needed to raise $150,000 by midnight on Friday, June 5. Having come up short, the sport has officially been cut.
The teams made the announcement on their “Save UAH Tennis” Twitter page, saying,"UAH Tennis returned its last serve. Thank you to everyone for your efforts."
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.