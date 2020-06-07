Petition to rename building at UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A petition to rename “Bibb Graves Hall" at the University of North Alabama is circulating around the state.
David Bibb Graves was a Grand Cyclops of the Montgomery Klavern of the Ku Klux Klan. Students want the building renamed to "Wendell Gunn” after the first African American student to attend the university.
The university put out a statement saying the name change must follow state law and that the decision process includes review by its student government association, faculty senate, staff senate and board of trustees.
