3,500 people show up to Sunday’s peaceful protest in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Even though all four Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of George Floyd were arrested, protests continue across the area.
One of them including Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon.
“No justice no peace, no justice no peace” could be heard in addition to other similar chants shouted up and down 6th Street around Government Plaza in Tuscaloosa.
Around 3,500 people showed up to the peaceful protest.
Several speakers, including pastors, city leaders, and long time residents spoke out against police brutality and racial injustice.
“Making sure the message is heard across the community of Tuscaloosa. To make sure people know that this is not the beginning or end of this. It needs to continue,”said Qadeem Hassan T-town peaceful protest organizer.
“It’s about Unity but again all lives matter but it won’t matter until black lives matter,” said Ransey O’Daniel 10-4 Corporation President.
Sunday’s crowd was more than double last Sunday’s protest in Tuscaloosa and there’s talk there could still be future peaceful protests to come.
