Law enforcement focusing on improving community relations

“We respect and fully support people’s right to express themselves and express their feelings. We really have to be open to communicating about difficult topics. We want to hear what people are saying, as far as how we can improve our service and our ability to relate to the community. We have to be willing to listen to what they say,” said Opelika Police Captain Shane Healey. "Obviously, we will continue to do these things, but we must find and take advantage of more opportunities to have two-way conversations with our community members. We must be open to discussion about difficult topics. We must realize that we do fall short sometimes. We must identify those times and work on improving in those areas. One of the most important aspects, and the key to unlocking the potential for serious change, is our ability to listen. Traditionally, police are very good at talking. That is how we take control of situations and solve the problems we are called to handle. However, when we are talking, we are not listening. We must do better at listening to the stakeholders in our community. The insight we can gain from actively listening will lead us to identify ways that we can improve as a department. We have to continue to do those things but we have to look for new ways to take advantage of opportunities to have a two-way conversation with people.”