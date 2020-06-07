Law enforcement focusing on improving community relations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is the second weekend that we’ve seen protests across the country following the death of George Floyd. Protestors called for an end to racial injustice. As a result of that many police departments in our viewing area are now looking for ways to better connect with the people that they serve.
“What happened to Mr. Floyd should never have happened. It was a dishonor to everybody that wears a badge. We were hurt,” said Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson. “We have a community relations unit to meet with local churches on a continuous basis and build the community’s trust in our department and talk about any issues that we’re having that we can address with our officers.”
“We respect and fully support people’s right to express themselves and express their feelings. We really have to be open to communicating about difficult topics. We want to hear what people are saying, as far as how we can improve our service and our ability to relate to the community. We have to be willing to listen to what they say,” said Opelika Police Captain Shane Healey. "Obviously, we will continue to do these things, but we must find and take advantage of more opportunities to have two-way conversations with our community members. We must be open to discussion about difficult topics. We must realize that we do fall short sometimes. We must identify those times and work on improving in those areas. One of the most important aspects, and the key to unlocking the potential for serious change, is our ability to listen. Traditionally, police are very good at talking. That is how we take control of situations and solve the problems we are called to handle. However, when we are talking, we are not listening. We must do better at listening to the stakeholders in our community. The insight we can gain from actively listening will lead us to identify ways that we can improve as a department. We have to continue to do those things but we have to look for new ways to take advantage of opportunities to have a two-way conversation with people.”
In Montgomery, police officers had been seen standing alongside protesters.
“There’s a lot of tension out there and justifiably so. So you see that and kind of reflect how you can do things differently. Doing things differently is just being a part of the movement, being part of the protests to show our support. Allow them to vent, allow them to express themselves,” said Montgomery Police Chief Eric Finley. “A lot of positive messages have been spread, and at the end of the day, support and respect them. And I think that would go a long way.”
“The government can’t correct this. The people, we the people are going to have to stand up and get together and work out these issues. That’s the only way it’s going to work,” said Chief Thompson.
Law enforcement officials from all departments say that there’s always room for improvement.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.