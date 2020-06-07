Dry but hot and humid today with storms on the way to start the week

After not seeing the 90s in the first five months of the year, we have had back to back days of 90-degree temperatures across the Tennessee Valley and it looks like we will add another to the docket today. This is the latest we have made it into a year before seeing our first 90-degree day since 2003! Temperatures this afternoon will be back near the 90-degree threshold and the humidity will stay high as well. The only real difference today will be a breezy southeast wind that will gust at 10 to 20 mph. Skies will continue to stay mostly sunny through the day, but we will see some clouds move in late in the day.