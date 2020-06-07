Dry but hot and humid today with storms on the way to start the week

Happy Sunday! Break out the sunscreen again today, we have more sun & heat!
After not seeing the 90s in the first five months of the year, we have had back to back days of 90-degree temperatures across the Tennessee Valley and it looks like we will add another to the docket today. This is the latest we have made it into a year before seeing our first 90-degree day since 2003! Temperatures this afternoon will be back near the 90-degree threshold and the humidity will stay high as well. The only real difference today will be a breezy southeast wind that will gust at 10 to 20 mph. Skies will continue to stay mostly sunny through the day, but we will see some clouds move in late in the day.
Clouds will increase through the night tonight & into Monday which will bring in some scattered showers and storms as we move into the afternoon. This will be part of Tropical Storm Cristobal which is likely to make landfall along the Louisiana Coastline near New Orleans later this evening and progress north through tomorrow morning. The center of the system will stay well west of the Valley riding the Mississippi River north, but we will see some of the outer bands Monday and Tuesday. The biggest issue we will see from this is the strong wind gusts at 15 to 25 mph. Heat and humidity will continue until Wednesday when a cool front slides through.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
