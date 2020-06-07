Alabama surpasses 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nears 700 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest data.
As of Sunday, there are over 20,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama. Over 259,000 people have been tested. Within the last 14 days, ADPH says there have been over 5,600 new cases and over 84,400 tests conducted.
Since March 13 there have been 2,022 hospitalizations statewide. There have been a presumed 11,395 recoveries.
ADPH reports 688 deaths related to the death statewide.
The latest Montgomery County numbers show there are over 2,000 confirmed cases with over 12,000 tests conducted. The latest numbers also show 48 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Saturday, the ADPH announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with ADPH and its vendor resolved issues related to delays in the national surveillance system. The delays affected the number of cases and tested reported on this dashboard. The delays were due to a large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results.
