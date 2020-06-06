WWII veterans mark 76th anniversary of D-Day

FRANCE (WAFF) - There was a small ceremony on Omaha Beach in France Saturday to honor the sacrifice of those who died in the D-Day invasion.
On this day in 1944, allied troops invaded Normandy, France to fight Nazi Germany in World War Two. It was the largest land and water invasion in history and a major turning point in the war.
More than 160,000 troops, 1,300 aircraft and 5,000 ships took part in the operation. It’s estimated that some 10,000 allied soldiers were either killed, wounded or went missing in action. More than 6,600 of them were Americans.
