Tennessee Riverkeeper cleans up over 190 pounds of aquatic litter in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Tennessee Riverkeeper recently removed more than 190 pounds of aquatic litter from Clark Spring Branch in Decatur on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
To date, Riverkeeper has prevented over 6,250 pounds of litter from entering the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers. Most of the litter found was made from some form of plastic, the most common was pieces of broken down Styrofoam and shredded shopping bags. Straws and snack wrappers were also very common items collected during the cleanup. The largest item removed was a box spring mattress.
“Resolving litter pollution problems requires many different tactics. Riverkeeper utilizes long term solutions such as litter traps and educating the public, in addition to frequent cleanups,” according to David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper.
“There was less trash at this location than found during previous cleanups. This is because of Riverkeeper cleanups and the ‘litter getter’ device that the City of Decatur has received through their partnership with Osprey Initiative,” added David Whiteside.
Clark Spring Branch is a tributary of the Tennessee River. Nine people attended, wore protective gear, and practiced social distancing along the creek. In 2019, Tennessee Riverkeeper launched a microplastics campaign to remove plastic and other litter from waterways, while educating the public about this pollution threat.
“Scientists have found that the Tennessee River is polluted by as many as 16,000 to 18,000 microplastic particles per cubic meter. This pollution occurs when larger plastics breakdown over time. Experts think that they can last for hundreds of years, and toxicity can ‘biomagnify’ as microplastics build up in the food chain” said David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper.
“There is no easy solution to this problem. We do know that preventing plastics from entering waterways is an obvious solution and it is easier to remove garbage from the shorelines and shallow water of creeks and rivers. It is very difficult and inefficient to try to remove litter from deeper water. Another important solution is education and informing citizens that littering not only makes our community look trashy, it also impairs fishing and water quality,” added Whiteside.
The Tennessee River and its tributaries around Decatur, like Clark Spring Branch, are often collection zones for litter. Litter that gets thrown out on streets will frequently flow into creeks and rivers after rain events via drainage systems. Unfortunately, this creates a situation where waterways receive a plethora of plastics. We now know that this garbage negatively impacts water quality and is much more than just a visible eyesore.
David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper said: “These events show that a few people can make a difference, and cleanups provide some hope for hundreds of thousands of citizens who are concerned about our blessed river and its tributaries. Clean water is a nonpartisan issue; we are all in this together.”
