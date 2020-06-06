Police brutality protests in North Alabama this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More protests are happening this week in North Alabama.
On Saturday morning, “Walking for Justice Unity” will start at 8 a.m. at Athens Middle School.
Later on Saturday, at 2 p.m., the NAACP is organizing a march and rally in Moulton. Organizers said the march lineup starts at 1:30 at the Lawrence County Board of Education. They’re rallying at the Old Lawrence County Courthouse.
On Sunday, there will be a protest in Madison from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 72 and Wall Triana. It will focus on demanding police to release full body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting last October.
