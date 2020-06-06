Petition circulating to rename Auburn University building

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The aftermath of the death of George Floyd has extended into different areas as many call into question the need for monuments they feel represents racism and hate.
Several Confederate monuments have been taken down around Alabama, and a petition to rename several schools in Montgomery has gained traction.
Auburn University is the latest to be caught up in the whirlwind. A petition to rename Auburn University’s Wallace Hall is circulating.
The petition has over 9,800 signatures as of Saturday afternoon with a goal of reaching 10,000 signatures.
The building on Auburn’s campus is named after former Alabama Governor George C. Wallace, a controversial figure who is known for making the statement, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever,” while delivering his inaugural address at the Alabama State Capitol in 1963.
WSFA has reached out to Auburn University and received the following response:
“The naming or renaming of buildings is a lengthy process that requires input from campus governance groups, approval by the Auburn Board of Trustees and review by a state agency. Renaming Wallace Hall is one of several actions recently recommended that will be addressed by a task force soon to be formed by President Gogue.”
According to the university’s website, the building was built in 1984 and is used by the Department of Industrial Design, Department of Vocational and Adult Education.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.