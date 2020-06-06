One dead, one charged in deadly police pursuit

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Brilliant man is facing charges after a deadly pursuit with police.
Florence Police say 21-year-old Zachary John Madden was driving without headlights in downtown Florence around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police attempted to pull Madden over. When he refused to stop, police say that’s when a pursuit began.
Madden crashed through a locked gate near the intersection of College and Mobile Streets before crashing into Cypress Creek. Madden managed to swim to officers. A second man swam to the opposite side of the creek. He has not yet been identified.
A third person was inside the vehicle that crashed into Cypress Creek. Florence Police Water Rescue and Recovery found the body of 35-year-old Joe Deewayne Cothrum inside the vehicle.
Madden was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. No bond has been set.
