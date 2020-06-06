MPD officers join in on George Floyd protest in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters were joined by local law enforcement downtown in another protest against the death of George Floyd.
Saturday, members of the Montgomery Police Department joined in on the “Justice for George Floyd Solidarity Protest” held by the groups Alabama Rally Against Injustice, Women in Training and POWER House.
Officers were holding signs that stood in solidarity with the voices of many around the country. One officer held a sign reading, “Your friends in blue are in this with you.”
“Of course it makes a impact, because it doesn’t matter if it’s one person to person or a million people. Just having people that are here and speaking how they feel, and just hearing their voices is really important,” said JaVoris Hubbard.
“One way to do it is to be present and hear the stories, and stand with everybody, and make other people feel more comfortable coming and joining,” said Tami Sellers. “So we have an obligation to do this and I’m excited to see the movement.”
Several speakers from groups around the River Region were on hand.
