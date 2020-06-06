Lawrence County citizens hold peaceful protest, guest speakers included law enforcement

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A peaceful rally was held Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County.
Those who participated say it’s about constructive conversation and actions to make things better in the county.
“We are standing with the Breonna Taylor family, with the Ahmaud Arbery family and of course with the George Floyd family. We are people who have come to a point where enough is enough. We want our children, our sons, and our daughters to feel safe," said Jan Turnbore President of the Lawrence County NAACP.
The march and rally was to bring awareness of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
The march started at the Lawrence County Board of Education and ended at the old courthouse on the downtown square.
There were several featured speakers including Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders and Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter.
