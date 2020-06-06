Huntsville Police Department shares touching photo during Wednesday’s protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “We’re always stronger together.” Those words written on Huntsville Police Department’s Facebook page. The department shared a photo of a touching moment, captured by a participant at Wednesday’s NAACP protest in downtown Huntsville.
Close to 1,000 people gathered in downtown Huntsville on Wednesday to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A peaceful protest was held at Big Spring Park. However, a few hours after the protest, police deployed gas when the crowd wouldn’t disperse.
Before the scene escalated in the evening, several members of the NAACP spoke when the protest first started. They’re demanding statewide changes in the way police use force. Not only are they protesting for George Floyd, but they’re also encouraging law enforcement to change the way they use force.
