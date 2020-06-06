Huntsville City Schools releases statement on diversity, inclusion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After witnessing events that have recently transpired across the nation, Huntsville City Schools remains committed to providing an environment that promotes inclusion and values equity for all students and families.
As one of the largest school systems in Alabama, we are proud to serve a diverse community. We remain committed as a district to caring for our students and focusing on their futures.
We ask our stakeholders for their support in prioritizing our students’ physical, mental and emotional well-being as we work together to continue to be a united force for good.We recognize every family is processing everything that has unfolded in different ways. We ask families to speak with their children, answer their questions, and engage in conversations about the importance of being respectful and treating others the way we wish to be treated.
To be clear, our district adamantly denounces any words, actions or behaviors that do not align with our core values, which includes promoting equity and inclusion. We will continue turning to our strategic plan to ensure optimal learning outcomes for students, meeting the needs of the whole child including their social-emotional needs to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment, recruiting educators and staff members who embody our core values, effectively using our resources to create an equitable environment and opportunities, and engaging in positive and proactive communications to celebrate our students and our school system.
We encourage any families seeking support or assistance to please reach out to us. Despite the barriers the past year has presented, we will continue to place our students and families first as we plan for the future.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.