Hundreds of protesters peacefully march at Albertville High School

Albertville, Ala. (WAFF) -Hundreds of posters laid face down on the ground at Albertville High School before they peacefully marched through downtown.
The demonstration was held for 8 minutes and 46 seconds which was how long George Floyd was on the ground before he died.
“I can only imagine if George Floyd was a family member of mine and nothing happened, and nothing happened. You know if people murdered him on four different video tapes and nothing happened, I would be so angry, I am angry," Charles Long, protester.
Unique Morgan Dunston organized this protest.
She said it’s important for her to shed light on the racial injustice not only against black people, but for everyone nationwide.
“We wanted to make sure that this wasn’t just about black lives matters, but I want to be clear black lives matter is the main focus. Everything that we have under black lives matter is the unifying part in it. I knew that if I came angry my message would be misconstrued," said Morgan Dunston.
People in attendance who marched peacefully said Morgan Dunston’s message was clear.
It’s also a teaching moment on equality.
“I’m glad that as many showed up as they did because I wasn’t expecting that many. It kind of gives me hope for a brighter future and we might actually get change and that’s a good thing to me," Kayla Marks, protester.
Law enforcement from the Albertville Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the protest.
Organizers had a permit to protest.
They marched from the high school, to the courthouse and then to downtown.
The event started at 5 p.m. and ended peacefully at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.