Hot & humid 90s this weekend

Off to a warm and muggy start on this Saturday morning with fair skies overhead, areas of patchy fog will linger for the next few hours.
The weekend forecast is looking very hot and humid, high temperatures today and Sunday will be in the low to middle 90s! The heat index can reach as high as 98 degrees on Saturday afternoon, please practice heat safety and stay hydrated.
Both Saturday and Sunday are looking mainly dry, however a few isolated rain showers and stray thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon. More 90s will start off the week on Monday with partly cloudy skies.
We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico as it begins to make its way north over the weekend. The exact path is uncertain at this time but it looks like we can potentially see some rainfall and thunderstorms associated with Cristobal as early as Monday night into Tuesday morning, please check back for updates on-air and on the WAFF 48 Weather app using the Tropical Tracker feature.
The end of next week is looking seasonal with temps in the middle to upper 80s with lower rain chances.
