Commission Chairman speaks on confederate monument outside Madison County Courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As protests against the killing of George Floyd continue to rise, so do tensions over confederate monuments.
In Madison County, eyes have been on the confederate statue standing outside the county courthouse. It’s a monument the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance group has been fighting to remove for years.
“I think through that dialogue, we will lead to a decision for what’s best for Madison County,” says Commission Chairman Dale Strong when asked about the statue’s removal. “I’m not pointing this back to legal -- what the state law says. I want to do what’s best for the people of Madison County. This week, we’ll continue, and I think at a point, a decision will be made based on what is best for the people of Madison County.”
No specific details on the decision process to remove or not remove the statue have been announced.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.