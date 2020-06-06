Citywide prayer vigil for Lt. Stephen Williams

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Vincent Curtis, along with other pastors from Moody, led a citywide prayer vigil asking for healing Saturday.
The event was not only a time of prayer but a time to remember Lt. Stephen Williams’ legacy.
The prayers come after Williams was shot and killed while responding to a call at a Super 8 in Moody.
Pastors asked everyone to keep the Williams family in their thoughts and prayers, but they also asked everyone to try and use the tragedy to come together and love one another.
With tears rolling down the faces of so many in attendance, Curtis spoke of God sending his son to die on earth. He said that’s proof God will turn this into good.
“That’s why we are here to pray, because if we start to move before we pray we may go in the wrong direction,” said Curtis.
