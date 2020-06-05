Woman charged with arson after fire that killed puppy

Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kelly Aday tells our news partners at the Times Daily that this all stems from an incident on Second Street Wednesday. At first, someone called 911 to report a domestic disturbance at the home. Four minutes later, another 911 call mentioned a fire. According to Aday, several fires were set inside the home. The fire department had the situation under control within about 20 minutes. The Deputy State Fire Marshal quickly determined they were intentionally set.