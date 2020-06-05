Woman charged with arson after fire that killed puppy

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County authorities say they’ve arrested a woman responsible for a house fire this week that killed a puppy.
35 year old Briana Horton was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson. Another charge of animal cruelty was added Thursday.
Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kelly Aday tells our news partners at the Times Daily that this all stems from an incident on Second Street Wednesday. At first, someone called 911 to report a domestic disturbance at the home. Four minutes later, another 911 call mentioned a fire. According to Aday, several fires were set inside the home. The fire department had the situation under control within about 20 minutes. The Deputy State Fire Marshal quickly determined they were intentionally set.
Aday says no one was inside the home when the fires were set, except for a puppy that did not survive. Fire fighters were able to save a snake and some lizards.
