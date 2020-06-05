Suspects sought after burning cross left in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is working to find out who left a burning cross on the County Road 54 overpass above Interstate 85.
According to Sheriff Andre Brunson, the six-foot tall cross was propped up on the roadway Thursday night and eventually fell onto the overpass rail. Bystanders stopped and pushed the cross to the ground so it would not fall on anyone.
Brunson says the sheriff’s office responded and put out the fire.
“It’s crazy right now. A lot of racial tension and things going on, but I just think it’s crazy in 2020 that we have to deal with this. And as the sheriff of Macon County, we’re going to hold whoever did this responsible because right now they’re stirring up a lot of stuff, and really, really, really upsetting the people right now and scaring the people,” Brunson told WSFA 12 News.
Brunson says the department is working with the FBI and state investigators to find out who is responsible.
No arrests have been made at this time.
“I don’t like what happened. Hopefully, we can prevent this from happening again, but we definitely want to find the person that did this and bring them to justice.” Brunson adds.
