Scottsboro mayor encourages downtown businesses to close early following violent protest threats

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Business owners in Scottsboro are playing it safe and taking extra safety measures after organizers received violent threats on social media in regards to a protest that has now been canceled for Saturday.
Hammer’s Department store in downtown Scottsboro boarded up their windows to prevent any damage from happening.
Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton is encouraging downtown business owners to close early as an added safety measure.
“I feel confident with our police department and sheriff department with measures they have in place. Our main thing is if people want to protest that’s fine, but we just want to protect public property and private property and of course our citizens,” said Shelton.
“You know this business was started by my mom and dad 72 years ago and it’s very sentimental to me. My dad passed in 2014 and in when I sit in his office that’s when I feel the closest to him he loved Scottsboro as well as my mom who is still with us at age 96, so it’s sentimental,"said Anita Kern, manager of Hammer’s.
Shelton has recommended that all downtown businesses close at 2 p.m. Saturday. Law enforcement will be out and about as well.
