LIVE BLOG: Hundreds protesting outside Huntsville City Hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 500 people are protesting police brutality outside Huntsville City Hall.
City Councilwoman Frances Akridge is out there. Some protesters were directing their questions directly at her.
Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department says they do not have a permit. He says as long as things remain peaceful, it is lawful.
Right now there are also several police officers standing in the parking garage looking above the protesters.
Akridge says it’s her goal to seek first to understand and she’s going to express that to her fellow council members. She says she wants to work with city leaders to make concrete steps to make a difference in Huntsville.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.