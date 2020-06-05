Police investigating after man struck, killed on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are investigating a deadly collision that left one man dead late Thursday night.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and University Drive.
Witnesses say a man was crossing the street outside the designated lanes when it happened.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The driver of the car did stop and was questioned at the scene. Police say it’s too soon to tell if any charges will be filed.
