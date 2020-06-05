2 people charged with capital murder in death of Moody Police Lt. Stephen Williams

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Lt. Stephen Williams with the Moody Police Department.
Warrants were served on those suspects, Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27 from Birmingham, and Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28 also from Birmingham in the last 30 minutes.
Johnson and Tyson have been in jail since Tuesday night.
During Friday’s news conference, Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt posthumously promoted Williams to Lieutenant.
Williams was shot and killed at a Super 8 in the 2400 block of Moody Parkway/Highway 411 just off I-20.
Sgt. Williams was in law enforcement for 23 years and spent the last three years with Moody PD.
“He was awesome. He was awesome - just a good man, good person, funny to be around, won officer of the year award a couple years ago. Made rank of sergeant last year, worked night shift for us. Very thorough in his paperwork, very thorough as a sergeant, good teacher and a good mentor. Lot of guys looked up to Stephen. He was a very good close friend," Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said this is an ongoing, complex and intense investigation.
Williams’ visitation will be Sunday, June 7 from 5-9 p.m. at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home on Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham.
His funeral is Monday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Moody on Church Street.
Williams’ patrol vehicle will be on display at the Moody Police Department until after his funeral service.
