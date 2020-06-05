Peaceful protest scheduled for Scottsboro canceled due to violent threats

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - What started out as plans to have a peaceful protest to shed light on the killing of George Floyd quickly turned violent.
Once outsiders learned about Anthony McCamey’s plans they sent violent threats to him.
“Within 8 hours I received at least 20 messages from people sending screenshots saying out-of-towners and locals from Scottsboro, Stevenson, South Pittsburg, Florida, Atlanta were going to come down here and riot the town," said McCamey.
As a safety precaution McCamey immediately canceled the protest.
But he wasn’t in the fight for justice alone.
Law enforcement, city leaders and local pastors rallied around McCamey to pray for him and provided a safe solution for people to let their voices be heard and end police brutality.
“We’re also just shocked and angry about what’s happened in our country, and angry about other episodes that have happened in the past and we want to see change as well. I speak for our pastors locally and community leaders and we want to see people come together and we believe that’s through prayer," said Pastor Dieter Paulson of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Scottsboro.
Local Leaders and McCamey have made plans to schedule a peaceful community walk prayer that will start at the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center and end at the courthouse.
Details will be confirmed on Monday.
