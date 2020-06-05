‘Overwhelmed’ system to blame for delays on ADPH COVID-19 dashboard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health posted this message on Facebook Thursday that said in part, “Due to the large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed by laboratories and sent to state health departments, the national surveillance pipeline is becoming overwhelmed and is causing delays.”
That national surveillance pipeline is built to take in reports of all notifiable diseases, and the state said it's not ramped up as much as they'd like for it to be for the volume of work during a pandemic.
So what does this overwhelmed system mean for you?
It will mean the state will only update the dashboard once a day, and it means it could take longer for you to get your results back.
"We're not out of the game by any stretch of the imagination. It's just slowing down getting those reports in there," said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH. "All of these results come into a system that really is going to cause a log jam, for lack of a better word."
Dr. Landers said she hopes this will all be fixed within the next few days.
And when it is, the state will update the dashboard twice a day.
