Multiple fatalities confirmed in Valhermoso Springs

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County authorities are on the scene of a deadly incident in Valhermoso Springs.
The 911 call in just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night about a fire on Talacuh Road. Emergency crews say they found multiple bodies inside the home after putting the fire out. Officials say they believe those victims were shot. Police are not confirming an exact number of deaths at this point but say they are treating this as a homicide.
Investigators are trying to piece together what happened, and said on social media that there are no suspects in custody but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the area.
