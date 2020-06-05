Morgan County expects reimbursement for $100,000 on courthouse safety upgrades

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission has spent roughly $100,000 on courthouse safety upgrades in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courthouse closed March 17th and reopened May 4th. Among the new features are glass barriers in offices where workers deal with the public. The cost also includes more gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.
Commission Chair Ray Long told our news partners at the Decatur Daily that he expects these upgrades to be permanent, and the cost temporary. “We anticipate we’ll be reimbursed by the federal government because the cost is coronavirus related,” he said. Long said the money for the precautions has come from the general fund and any reimbursed money will be placed in the general fund.
