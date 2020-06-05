More storms Friday; Hot weekend ahead

Isolated rain showers and muggy conditions will start off your Friday morning with temperatures already in the 60s and 70s.
Skies will be partly cloudy today with more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing by mid to late morning, any thunderstorms can produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. High temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storms will end later tonight with areas of patchy but dense fog developing by daybreak Saturday, lows will be near 70 degrees.
The weekend forecast is looking hot and humid, high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s! The heat index can reach as high as 97 degrees on Saturday afternoon, please practice heat safety and stay hydrated. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking mainly dry, however a few isolated rain showers and stray thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon. More 90s will start off the week on Monday with partly cloudy skies.
We are keeping a close eye on Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico as it begins to make its way north over the weekend. The exact path is uncertain at this time but it looks like we can potentially see some rainfall associated with Cristobal as early as Tuesday morning, please check back for updates.
