Huntsville school board approves revised calendar for upcoming school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has approved a revised calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The revised calendar pushes back the first day of school nearly two weeks to Monday, Aug. 17. The first day of school was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The school board sways the delayed start will provide school and district leaders additional time to implement risk mitigation efforts and inform teachers of the district’s reset plans. Administrators will ensure the plan aligns with guidance set to be issued by the Alabama State Department of Education.
The calendar maintains 180 days for students and 187 days for teachers.
Additionally, the new calendar marks Nov. 23-24 as e-learning days prior to the Thanksgiving holiday based on feedback from stakeholders. School officials say nearly 70 percent of survey respondents opted for e-learning days rather than traditional instruction before the holiday.
Graduation ceremonies will remain May 27-28, 2021. The last day of school will be pushed back from Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to Friday, May 28, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.