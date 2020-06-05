Huntsville businesses vandalized with anti-police graffiti

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Employees at local businesses are cleaning up vandalism left behind around Huntsville after Wednesday’s protests.
Four buildings near Monroe Street were vandalized with anti-police expletives.
Lisa Green is a registered nurse who works at one of the buildings that was vandalized. She says she’s disheartened and wishes people would protest with their voices.
“I hate seeing that, but honestly, again it was not a shock to see it. I’d rather people use their voices instead of vandalizing things. I feel like it’s an opportunity for people to do bad and they feel like they can get away with it. But it’s not, it’s not OK. It’s your opinion, but don’t put it on somebody else, especially when it’s as negative as it is,” said Green.
If you have any information that can help authorities identify who is behind the graffiti around the city, you’re asked to call Huntsville police at 256-427-7270.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.