Hundreds peacefully protest in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday evening saw another protest in Huntsville. It was the third one this week.
But this one was different. There were no confrontations, fewer officers and protesters, and no violence.
They didn’t have a permit so they kept moving.
But before marching around downtown and Big Spring Park, they encountered one of the leaders they’re asking for change from.
The protesters asked Huntsville Councilwoman Frances Akridge how she would make Wednesday right.
Akridge says she didn’t intend to talk to the crowd Friday but drove by and felt called to hear them.
She says she wants to seek first to understand and then take her understanding to the next City Council meeting so they can enact change.
“If you feel too upset to be able to conduct yourself in a peaceful manner, than what you should do is, you should go home.”
A pact of peace: that’s what that protester urged everyone around him to follow and follow they did.
“I know that I’m somebody that’s trying to promote the peace and keep everybody as safe as possible,” Jade Riley said.
After meeting in front of city hall, a couple hundred protesters marched through downtown Huntsville, staying on the sidewalk.
Jade Riley saw a fellow protester get upset and stepped in.
“I’m just trying not to give the police a reason to aggress us and see us as a riot. We can’t do that because if we do that we’re going to create a situation we don’t want to be in,” Riley said.
The group stopped in Big Spring Park to share a moment of silence. Exactly eight minutes and forty six seconds for George Floyd.
Mia Ramos says the protesters desperately want to see some acknowledgement from police.
“There’s a lot of videos around the country of police officers showing some sort of recognition by kneeling or giving hugs, pictures, stuff like that. And so far Huntsville police has not done that for us,” she said.
Riley says she hopes city leaders hear their cries for change.
“How can we get the mayor to actually listen to what we’re saying and you know recognize that these people are his citizens. These people build up the community that he’s protecting. If we’re not really being protected, is he really listening,” Riley said.
