Heating up this weekend

A muggy night with a few storms still hanging on during the late evening hours. Over the weekend the storm chances will drop as temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s. Make sure you are taking extra heat precautions and drinking plenty of water.
Storm chances will be low but we can’t count out a renegade, pop-up, shower or storm in the afternoon and early evening hours Saturday through Monday. Rain chances increase as what’s left of Tropical Storm Cristobal get closer to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. You can find the latest National Hurricane Center track on our First Alert Weather App.
